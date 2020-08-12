The Ten Best Paid Players in the Premier League

The Premier League is the richest football league in the world and offers some incredible salaries; here is a rundown of the top ten.

It is well known that the Premier League is the richest football league in the world and generates vast revenues, even more than the UEFA Champions League. The league has more fans and followers than any other football league with audiences across the world tuning in to watch matches each game week.

As a result, it is no surprise that the league attracts some of the world’s top footballing talent. Furthermore, it follows that players in the league receive some of the best salaries in the sport. The Premier League has five teams in the top-10 list of European clubs with the largest wage bills, more than any other league.

However, it is not actually home to the best earning players in the world. That honour goes to Cristiano Ronaldo who is thought to have made a total of $105 million this year, $65 million from his salary and a further $45 million from endorsements. He is closely followed by Lionel Messi, who earnt just $1 million less ($72 million salary, $32 million endorsements). Nor is the third highest earning player from the Premier League. Neymar earnt around $95.5 million through a combination of commercial deals and his salary. However, fourth place goes to Liverpool star Mo Salah, who earnt a $23.1 million salary and $12 million through endorsements.

That said, it is worth looking at the top weekly wages in the Premier League. The money earnt through endorsements and commercial deals says more about public perception of a player whereas the weekly salary reveals a lot about how clubs value players and structure wage bills. On that note, here is a rundown of the ten highest paid players in the Premier League.

Tied for 10th: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – £200,000 per Week

The newly crowned champions’ star player is the first on the list, tied in tenth place with a number of other players earning an impressive £200,000 per week. It goes without saying that Salah has played a key role in the team’s success over the last few years and is an extremely threatening presence on the team. There is no doubt that Liverpool will be determined to hang on to him for as long as possible, so it is entirely feasible that his salary could soon increase.

Tied for 10th: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) – £200,000 per Week

Marcus Rashford came through the Manchester United academy and the team reward his loyalty handsomely with a cool £200,000 per week. At just 22 years old, Rashford has already received a huge amount of praise and he scored 17 goals and provided 8 assists over the course of last season. Furthermore, he is also known for his charitable work and social campaigns. Rashford is in the early stages of his career and his earnings are more than likely to increase with time.

Tied for 10th: Harry Kane and Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur) – £200,000 per Week

Two players at Tottenham Hotspur are also earning £200,000 per week, Harry Kane and Tanguy Ndombele. Harry Kane is the team’s star striker and few would claim that he is undeserving of his wage. Many also consider him to be one of the best strikers in the world at the moment. Some may be surprised to see Ndombele on the same wage. The 23 year old was highly sought after last summer and Spurs had to spend big in order to persuade him to join. While he hasn’t had the best debut season with the club, it is too soon to write him off and he may well prove his worth in the coming season.

7th: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) – £230,135 per Week

Sergio ‘Kun’ Aguero, the Manchester City legend, is the seventh highest paid player in the Premier League. He is currently the club’s record goal scorer, having scored more goals than any other player in the club’s 126-year history, and he is the highest scoring foreign player in the history of the Premier League.

Last season, Aguero scored 16 goals and provided 4 assists across 24 games. These numbers are impressive, but even more so when one considers the serious knee injury he suffered in the second half of the season. He is definitely one of the sport’s top forwards and his records show that he truly deserves every penny.

6th: Anthony Martial (Manchester United) – £250,000 per Week

At 24 years old, Anthony Martial has many years of his career ahead of him and he is improving all of the time. Last season was his best yet with 17 goals and 7 assists across 32 games. His salary of £250,000 a week makes him the third best-paid player at Manchester United and his performance this season truly justified his salary. He is a vital member of the team’s attack and looks set to remain so for a long while to come.

5th: Mesut Ozil (Arsenal) – £268,750 per Week

Mesut Ozil negotiated this incredible wage with Arsenal a few years ago when he was very much at the peak of his powers. However, since then he has seen a disastrous loss of form and today, he is not even part of Arsenal’s first team. There is of course great speculation about his future with the club. He has just a year remaining on his contract, and with such a high salary, the club is likely keen to be rid of him. He has had just 1 goal and 2 assists in 18 Premier League matches this season and he was not even present at the team’s recent FA Cup victory.

4th: Paul Pogba (Manchester United) – £290,000 per Week

The second best-paid player at Manchester United is none other than Paul Pogba. The 27 year old French midfielder is taking home an impressive £290,000 each week for his role in Manchester United’s midfield.

However, despite his huge wage, he has not had the best of Premier League seasons. The first half was full of injuries and a great deal of talk about a move away. However, he improved in the second half after the arrival of Bruno Fernandes. They formed an impressive partnership at the heart of the team’s midfield, showing just why his salary is so big.

3rd: Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) – £300,000 per Week

Manchester United’s best paid player is Raheem Sterling, who takes home £300,000 per week. The England star has just had the best goal-scoring season of his career, with 20 goals in the league. Furthermore, he has scored more goals across all competitions than any other Premier League player.

Some believe that if he continues on his current path then he could become the first Premier League player to break the £400,000 a week barrier. He has scored 86 goals throughout his career and seems to be incredibly eager to score more every time he takes to the pitch. He is a star of the England team and is sure to be a major presence in the sport for a long while to come.

2nd: Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City) – £320,833 per Week

Many believe Kevin de Bruyne to be the best player in the Premier League at the moment and thoroughly deserving of his enormous weekly wage. He is a true footballing superstar and last season he scored 13 goals and provided 20 assists, which was equal to the assists record.

De Bruyne is known for being able to control the tempo of the game, break through defensive lines with incredible passes, and for his ability to go back down the pitch and help the defence. While he is already the second best paid player in the league, there has been talk of Manchester City increasing his salary in recognition of the incredible work he does for the team.

1st: David de Gea (Manchester United) – £375,000 per Week

The best paid player in the Premier League is Manchester United’s goalkeeper David de Gea. The Spaniard has been in truly fantastic form in recent years and it is likely that there will have been times when Real Madrid truly regretted not signing him when they had the chance a few years ago. When Manchester United signed him, there were few who would have argued that he was not deserving of his enormous salary, which works out at an incredible £19.5 million each year!

However, recently De Gea appears to have been struggling somewhat and there are reports that he is suffering from a lack of confidence. He has certainly made quite a few mistakes over the past season and failed to save goals that he really should have. There is a growing feeling at the club that his position as their first choice goalkeeper is no longer justified and that it is time to give the young Dean Henderson a chance.