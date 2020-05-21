10 Possible Football Transfers for the Summer 2020

The summer transfer window is fast approaching and here we take a look at ten of the most likely transfers to take place in the coming months.

While there has certainly been a huge amount of disruption to the second half of the football season, the transfer window is still fast approaching and clubs will be planning which players they are set to make a move for.

It is likely that clubs will have less money to spend than in previous years. However, there are still sure to be some high profile transfers, even if they are for smaller amounts of money than we have grown accustomed to in recent years. On the other hand, some of the bigger teams, with plenty of cash reserves, may take advantage of the situation to bag some players who otherwise may have remained unavailable.

Here is a look at some potential transfers that could happen over the coming transfer window.

Jadon Sancho – Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United

Since moving to Borussia Dortmund in 2017, Jadon Sancho has thrived. He was not promised game time by Pep Guardiola at Manchester City so chose to move to Borussia where he could be sure of playing regularly, allowing him to fulfil the potential he has always shown.

At just 20 years old, he is one of the few players to have reached double figures in both goals and assists this season with 17 goals and 19 assists from all games. It is no secret that both Manchester United and Chelsea have been interested in Sancho for a while.

While Sancho is a Londoner, United are reportedly leading the race to sign him. They have offered to match his wage and give him the #7 shirt, previously worn by the likes of David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo. At the same time, Borussia Dortmund are said to be keen to recoup €120 million for him, especially with the financial pressures of Covid-19.

Lautaro Martinez – Inter Milan to FC Barcelona

According to reports, Barcelona are in continual contact with Inter Milan about signing Lautaro Martinez, who also happens to be a teammate of Lionel Messi on the international team. There are high hopes for Martinez who has scored 16 goals in all competitions this season and is considered a true threat in front of goal.

It is expected that the clubs will agree on a deal in the coming weeks. There are rumours that Barcelona are willing to spend €60 million and send two players to Inter Milan in a swap deal. It is though that Nelson Semedo, Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic, Jean Clair Todibo, and Carlos Alena are all possibilities.

Timo Werner – RB Leipzig to Liverpool

There are reports that Leipzig forward Timo Werner has asked Jurgen Klopp to sign him as soon as possible. In the Champions League round of 16, Werner scored the only goal in the team’s first leg match against Tottenham Hotspur and went on to address the transfer rumours in an interview after the match.

Werner almost left for Bayern Munich last summer, but in the end, he signed a new contract through to 2023. However, there is a $52.7 million release clause and he is now attracting attention from Liverpool, Inter Milan and Juventus.

It is said that Liverpool still need more time before deciding whether to make a formal offer. They are waiting to see the full financial effects of the coronavirus. However, if they have the cash, then it the transfer seems very likely.

Leroy Sane – Manchester City to Bayern Munich

There have been reports that Leroy Sane has agreed terms with Bayern Munich and it is known that Bayern have been interested in signing him for a long time. However, the teams have not been able to agree on a fee.

In January, Sane changed agents in order for Bayern to hold fresh talks with his representatives and try to move the negotiations forward. As he now has just one year left on his contract, it is thought that Munich are going to try to bring the price down and they have reportedly made an offer of €40 million.

Jack Grealish – Aston Villa to Manchester United

In 2018, Jack Grealish was tipped to join Tottenham Hotspur for £30 million. However, Aston Villa’s decision to block the move was justified when they were promoted to the Premier League a year later.

Villa are currently 19th in the league and it looks highly likely that they will be relegated at the end of the season. Grealish will be eager to avoid dropping a division and it is thought that Villa have already accepted that he will soon be leaving.

They are reportedly asking for £60 million and United supposedly began negotiations back in February. The deal is currently thought to be on hold due to the coronavirus, but it is likely that United will still try to sign him as soon as the transfer window opens.

Thomas Partey – Atletico Madrid to Arsenal

It is no secret that Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta is interested in Thomas Partey. He is one of several midfielders who have been linked with the team and he could be an excellent match for the north London club.

Atletico Madrid are currently holding talks with Partey and according to reports they are hoping that he will sign a new contract until 2025 and double his release clause. However, Arsenal have been chasing Partey for a while. They are said to be attracted to his physicality, intelligent passing, and aerial prowess, and the £43 million release clause is unlikely to be much of a hindrance. Partey has been at Atletico since 2013 and he now looks like a player ready for the demands of the Premier League.

Dries Mertens – Napoli to Chelsea

Mertens has spent much of his career at Napoli and made more than 300 appearances for the club. During that time, he has scored more than 180 goals and won the Coppa Italia in 2014. Earlier this month Mertens turned 33 and his contract with the club is approaching its end. However, there have been reports that Chelsea are very interested in securing his services.

At present, Frank Lampard can call upon Tammy Abraham, Michy Batshuayi, and Olivier Giroud in the forward line. It is thought that Batshuayi and Giroud will soon leave the club, as will other experienced players such as Willian and Pedro. This leaves a gap that Mertens is perfectly placed to fill. The soon to be free agent has a huge amount of experience and he could be an excellent signing for the Blues.

Miralem Pjanic – Juventus to FC Barcelona

For more than five years, Miralem Pjanic has been one of the best players in Serie A but he has suffered a recent drop in form. He has struggled to work under Maurizio Sarri, which has led to speculation that Juventus may be interested in selling him.

There have been reports that Barcelona are interested in signing the midfielder, despite his relatively poor form this season. Pjanic has reportedly verbally agreed to a four-year contract with the team and that the deal would involve two players in a swap. There has also been interested from Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, but Pjanic has made it clear that he is most interested in Barcelona.

Nelson Semedo – Barcelona to Manchester City

Since joining Barcelona in 2017, Nelson Semedo has been second choice behind Sergi Roberto and he has been playing bit-part roles. He has failed to cement his place in the right back position under both Ernesto Valverde and Quique Setien.

There is a chance that Pep Guardiola will be interested in signing Semedo as a long-term option with Joao Cancelo struggling to adapt to life in England and Kyle Walker now past his prime. Semedo seems to tick all the boxes for Guardiola with his good positional awareness, passing qualities, and speed up and down the pitch.

According to reports, negotiations are at a very early stage, but it has been said that Guardiola ‘loves’ the Portuguese international and is very keen for him to be part of his squad for next season. At present, Semedo is unwilling to sign a new contract at Barcelona and the team may decide that selling him for around €40 million this summer would be the best option for both the club and the player.

Alex Telles – Porto to PSG

Porto are looking to sell their left-back Alex Telles for just €25 million. Many clubs are reportedly interested including Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Sevilla, and RB Leipzig.

However, it is thought that PSG are currently leading the race to sign him. Thomas Tuchel is reportedly looking to bring more competitiveness to the squad and he is hoping that Alex Telles will compete with Juan Bernat for the left-back spot.

Telles has been one of the best left-backs in Europe since joining Porto in 2016. He has made 183 appearances for the club, including 24 in the Champions League, and has impressed against heavyweight teams such as Liverpool and Roma.