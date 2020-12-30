The Top Three Casino Portals for 2020

If you are looking for a new online casino then casino portal websites are an invaluable tool. They aim to bring you all the information you could possibly need to select a casino, such as comparisons of the games available, the bonuses on offer, banking methods and so on. Here is a quick look at some of the top casino portals of 2020

No. 1 Ask Gamblers

Ask Gamblers states that its mission is “to provide current and accurate information about online casinos worldwide”. There is little doubt that it has succeeded with this, and it has been recognised with numerous awards such as the Best Casino Website in 2019, 2017 and 2016 from iGaming Business, the Best Casino Affiliate 2015, 2012, and 2010 from iGaming Business, and it made the EGR’s 50 Power Affiliates list in 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2012, 2011 and 2010.

The website itself is home to reviews of hundreds of online casinos. The reviews go into an enormous amount of depth and cover all the details a player could possibly need. In addition to reviews, the website also attempts to resolve disputes between players and casinos, and it does this with a great deal of success. Beyond casino reviews, Ask Gamblers is also home to reviews of games, casino bonuses, and a great deal of industry news. They even offer video reviews of casinos and games. In short, whether a person wants information about games, casino licenses and fairness, banking methods, or anything else, they are sure to find everything they could possibly need at Ask Gamblers.

No 2. Casino Radar

Casino Radar is a relative newcomer, but it has quickly made an excellent impression. It also aims to bring players all the information they need to help select an online casino. The reviews go into impressive depth with great detail about software providers, the game selection, the bonuses, platforms, bonuses, banking, and more. Importantly, the reviews also highlight any bonus terms and conditions, so players know exactly what they are signing up for.

However, Casino Radar offers far more than just casino reviews. There is a great deal of information about all the most common casino payment methods, including guides on how to use them, which is excellent for anyone concerned about the security of their money. Similarly, there are reviews of the major software developers, to help players identify which ones suit their needs. It is also a fantastic resource for those who want to learn how to play games with in-depth guides to slots, blackjack, roulette, live gaming, video poker, and more. There is even a blog containing articles about the latest game releases, new payment methods, and other industry news. It is a truly fantastic source of information and one that every casino player can benefit from.

No. 3 Casino.org

Casino.org claims to be “the world’s #1 guide to online casinos and gambling” and it has been online since 1995. The site uses a 25-step review process to assess online casinos, and it is well known for its honest and unbiased reviews. There are reviews of more than 400 online casinos, and each review contains a great deal of information. However, it doesn’t go into quite as much depth as the previous two casino portals; for instance, there is not always information on all the casino bonuses. Importantly, Casino.org also maintains a blacklist of casinos and casinos may be placed on the list for false advertising, payment problems, rigged games, and so on.

Beyond the casino reviews, at Casino.org it is possible to play more than 6,300 casino games for free, so it is a great place to try a game without risking any money. There is also an excellent news section with articles relating to all areas of the industry.